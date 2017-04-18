April 18 Iflytek Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 76.8 million yuan to 179.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 256.1 million yuan

* Says that R&D expense and market expense as main reasons for forecast

