America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 IFUN4ALL SA:
* PLANS TO LAUNCH RED GAME WITHOUT A GREAT NAME AND GREEN GAME: TIMESWAPPER ON ANDROID PLATFORM IN SECOND HALF OF JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.