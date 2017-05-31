May 31 IG Group Holdings Plc:

* Pre close trading update

* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago

* Full year profit before tax and earnings are expected to be modestly ahead of prior year​

* Total operating expenses in second half of year are expected to be at around same level as reported for first half

