March 24 IGas Energy Plc:

* Result of voluntary equity exchange of secured bonds

* Confirms that aggregate face value of secured bonds offered in voluntary equity exchange was $28,918,390

* Company has elected to conditionally accept offers to buy-back secured bonds with an aggregate face value of $28,918,390 million

* Settlement is expected to occur on, or around, April 7, 2017