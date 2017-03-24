BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
March 24 IGas Energy Plc:
* Result of voluntary equity exchange of secured bonds
* Confirms that aggregate face value of secured bonds offered in voluntary equity exchange was $28,918,390
* Company has elected to conditionally accept offers to buy-back secured bonds with an aggregate face value of $28,918,390 million
* Settlement is expected to occur on, or around, April 7, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing