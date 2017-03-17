BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 IGas Energy Plc:
* Final terms of a proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
* Subscription by existing shareholders under an open offer for up to 5 million euros
* Debt for equity swap in respect of all unsecured bonds; and a debt for equity swap in respect of some of secured bond
* New ordinary shares will be issued to new and existing investors at issue price of 4.5p
* Placing will remain open for a short time after time of this announcement
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V