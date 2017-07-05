BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 IGM Financial Inc:
* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017
* IGM financial inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017
* Igm financial inc - investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There