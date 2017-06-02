BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 2 IGM Financial Inc:
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc - reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million
* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017
* IGM Financial Inc - investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.