BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing
* Ignite restaurant group inc- pursuant to first amendment lenders extended forbearance period to may 23, 2017
* Ignite restaurant- pursuant to first amendment, lenders agreed amount outstanding under 2014 credit agreement is equal to at least $133.3 million
* Ignite restaurant group inc- pursuant to first amendment, lenders agreed amount outstanding under letters of credit is at least $12.1 million Source text (bit.ly/2ppMw6p) Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.