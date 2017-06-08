June 8 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - on june 5, co,certain units
entered stalking horse asset purchase deal with KRG Acquisitions
Co, Llc - sec filing
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - KRG Acquisitions Co agreed
to purchase substantially all of assets of company
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc - under asset purchase
agreement, KRG Acquisitions co would acquire purchased assets
for a purchase price of $50 million
* Ignite Restaurant-potential auction for purchased assets
expected to be held in july 2017, final sale hearing expected in
aug 2017 - sec filing
* Ignite Restaurant - asset purchase agreement includes a
breakup fee of $1.5 million
