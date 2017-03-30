March 30 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces peer-reviewed publication of activity of a TRK inhibitor in a primary brain tumor: successful treatment of glioneuronal tumor with pan-TRK, CNS-active inhibitor Entrectinib published in precision oncology

* Study found three NTRK fusions within cohort of 26 glioneuronal tumors

* 1 patient with NTRK1 fusion was treated with Entrectinib, resulting in 60 pct tumor regression, resolution of clinical symptoms

* In study, patient received Entrectinib daily for 11 months and experienced lower extremity edema as only documented side effect related to therapy