BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Ignyta Inc
* Ignyta announces exploration of strategic options for Taladegib, enabled by amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly
* Ignyta - agreement amends and restates prior license, development and commercialization agreement, dated November 6, 2015, by and between Ignyta, Lilly
* Ignyta Inc - entered into amended , restated license, development, commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly and company for Taladegib Oncology program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: