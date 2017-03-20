BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 Igoria Trade SA:
* FY net sales 1.5 million zlotys ($376,440) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss of 70,415 zlotys versus profit of 86,600 zlotys a year ago ($1 = 3.9847 zlotys)
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer

* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365