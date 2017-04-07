BRIEF-SSH Communications Security raises EUR 7 mln through share issue
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ISSUED 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS
April 7 Igoria Trade SA:
* Its project to be granted a 2.0 million zloty ($503,309) subsidy within the 2014-2020 regional operational program of Lublin province
* The project concerns a paying platform IgoriaCard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.
* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: