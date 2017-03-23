UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 International Game Technology Plc :
* International Game Technology Plc - unit signed agreement with New Zealand lotteries commission to provide remote game server system
* International Game Technology Plc- new agreement is for an initial term of five years from go-live date of RGS
* New agreement also has an additional two-year extension at Lotto NZ's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources