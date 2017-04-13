UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
April 13 Iheartmedia Inc
* Iheartcommunications, Inc. announces amendment and extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities
* Iheartmedia Inc - term loan D and term loan E facilities have been amended and will now expire on April 21, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time
* Iheartmedia Inc - exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California