Nikkei slips as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 8 iHeartMedia Inc-
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartMedia Inc - term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on June 23, 2017
* iHeartMedia Inc - is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers
* iHeartMedia Inc - terms of term loan offers have not been amended and remain same as set forth in confidential information memorandum, dated March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.