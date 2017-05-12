BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 12 IheartCommunications Inc:
* IheartCommunications Inc - on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers
* IheartCommunications - on May 11, 2017, co amended outstanding term loan D and term loan e borrowings under senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* IheartCommunications Inc - exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017
* IheartCommunications Inc - terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same Source text:(bit.ly/2qznZvL) Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.