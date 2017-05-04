May 4 Iheartmedia Inc:
* Iheartmedia Inc reports results for 2017 first quarter
* Iheartmedia says determined that there is substantial
doubt as to co's ability to continue as a going concern for a
period of 12 months following May 4, 2017
* Iheartmedia says current operating plan indicates co will
continue to incur net losses and generate negative cash flows
from operating activities
* Iheartmedia Inc - qtrly revenue $ 1.33 billion versus $
1.36 billion; qtrly net loss attributable to the company $388.2
million versus $88.5 million
* Iheartmedia Inc- as of march 31, 2017, had $365.0 million
of cash on balance sheet, including $200.6 million of cash held
by subsidiary, ccoh
* Iheartmedia Inc- estimate capital expenditures for 2017 to
be between $300 million and $325 million
* Iheartmedia says going concern doubt as a result of
uncertainty around co's ability to refinance or extend the
maturity of receivables based credit facility
