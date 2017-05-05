May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc:

* Richard Solomons, group chief executive officer to retire and to be succeeded by Keith Barr, chief commercial officer

* Will be succeeded by Keith Barr, a member of IHG's executive committee who has spent nearly 17 years with IHG, most recently as chief commercial officer

* Barr will take up his new position and become a member of IHG's board on July 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)