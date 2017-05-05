May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc:

* Global Q1 comparable revpar 1 up 2.7 pct

* 7K rooms opened, increasing net system size 3.4 pct yoy to 767k rooms

* 14K rooms (112 hotels) signed; pipeline of 232k rooms

* Despite uncertain economic and political environment in some markets, co remains confident in outlook for 2017

* Q1 U.S. RevPar up 1.9 pct

* "Shift in timing of Easter out of Q1 had positive impact, especially in Americas and Europe, which we expect to reverse in Q2"

* Q1 UK RevPar up almost 8 pct

* Remain cautious on outlook for oil producing markets in U.S. due to ongoing high levels of forecast supply growth

* In U.S, Q1 performance stabilised in oil producing mkts, where RevPar was up 1%

* Q1 Asia, Middle East & Africa RevPar was up 0.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)