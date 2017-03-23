BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Ihlas Gazetecilik:
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production