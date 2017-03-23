BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Ihlas Holding
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications