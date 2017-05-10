BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 IHLAS YAYIN HOLDING:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 41.4 MILLION LIRA ($11.56 MILLION) VERSUS 39.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 137,718 LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 250,496 LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5820 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
