June 22 iKang Healthcare Group Inc:

* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent to $60.2 million

* Sees FY revenue RMB 3.52 billion to RMB 3.72 billion

* iKang Healthcare Group Inc qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to common shareholders were U.S.$0.14 and U.S. $0.14, respectively