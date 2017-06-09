BRIEF-Minmetals Land announces resignation of senior deputy managing director of company
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company
June 9 IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG:
* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME RISES TO EUR 26 MILLION
* FY NEW BUSINESS EXPANDS BY EUR 0.5 BILLION TO EUR 4.2 BILLION
* FY TOTAL NET INTEREST AND NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME INCREASES TO EUR 17 MILLION
* NET PROFIT OF IKB AG FOR 2016/17 AMOUNTS TO EUR 0 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0)
* CHALLENGES THAT IKB FACED IN 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FUTURE AS WELL
* EXPECTS A FURTHER INCREASE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER TAXES FOR COMING 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR
* FOR 2017/18, BANK EXPECTS TO SEE A SLIGHT INCREASE IN RECEIVABLES FROM CUSTOMERS, AS GROWTH IN NEW LENDING BUSINESS IS LIKELY TO MORE THAN OFFSET REPAYMENTS IN LENDING BUSINESS AND REDUCTIONS OF ASSETS
* TO EXTENT THAT NET INCOME CAN BE REPORTED IN FUTURE, REDUCTION OF NET ACCUMULATED LOSSES MEANS THAT IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF IKB AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, June 22 Home Capital Group Inc had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on Thursday.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank via natural attrition, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.