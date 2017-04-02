BRIEF-Sequoia Financial Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Ikegps Group Ltd
* Announces a new co-marketing and software integration deal with SA International and its Flexi software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.