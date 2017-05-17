BRIEF-Italy govt to summon Telecom Italia execs to discuss ultrafast broadband plans
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
May 18 Ikegps Group Ltd
* Ikegps announces reseller agreement with Hixon Mfg
* Announces a new distribution agreement with construction and surveying supplier Hixon Mfg & Supply Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025