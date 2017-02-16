BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
Feb 17 Ikegps Group Ltd:
* Ikegps group ltd - cash break even expected in q4 fy17 resulting from increased sales, increased margins and expenditure controls
* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin target of 65% across ike-branded products is expected to be exceeded in fy17
* Ikegps group ltd - 50% year-on-year growth for full year to march 2017 is not expected to be achieved
* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin on ike-branded products is expected to exceed guidance of 65% across fy17 period
* Ikegps group ltd - expects that lumpiness will continue and that it may create both hy upside and downside in revenue performance through fy18 and beyond
* Ikegps group - looking to fy18, expect to take a healthy cash position into new financial period and to be able to continue to grow sales across product set Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07