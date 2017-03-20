MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 20 Il Sole 24 Ore SpA:
* FY preliminary revenue 284 million euros ($305.78 million) versus 325 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary EBIT loss 69 million euros versus EBIT loss 14 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2n5Dfxj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.