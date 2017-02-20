Feb 20 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 10.3 million euros ($10.93 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.0 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.12 euro per share

* Updated strategic goal of adjusted operating profit from group's own operations 10%

* 2017 net sales and adjusted operating profit from group's own operations are expected to remain at same level as in 2016