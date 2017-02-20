ESPN announces executive reorganization
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
Feb 20 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 10.3 million euros ($10.93 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.0 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.12 euro per share
* Updated strategic goal of adjusted operating profit from group's own operations 10%
* 2017 net sales and adjusted operating profit from group's own operations are expected to remain at same level as in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.
ANKARA, June 16 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Friday.