BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 ILOOKABOUT Inc:
* ILOOKABOUT announces $5 million bought deal financing
* ILOOKABOUT Inc - to sell 20 million common shares of company at a price of $0.25 per common share
* ILOOKABOUT - intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate new product development, position company for new opportunities
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering