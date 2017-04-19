BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Imaflex Inc:
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent
* Qtrly basic and diluted EPS $ 0.003
* Qtrly revenue $18.9 million, up 10.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.