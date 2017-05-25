BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share
May 25 Imaflex Inc
* Imaflex announces strong results for the first quarter of 2017
* Imaflex inc qtrly revenues of $22.1 million, up 14% over q1 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.023
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing