BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 24 Image Sensing Systems Inc
* Image sensing systems announces 2016 fourth quarter and full- year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Says q4 revenue from continuing operations was $2.8 million, compared to revenue from continuing operations of $3.5 million
* Says product sales from continuing operations decreased to $1.2 million in q4 of 2016, a 36 percent decrease
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont