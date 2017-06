March 31 IMAGE SYSTEMS AB

* GETS ORDER WORTH ABOUT SEK 3 MILLION FROM SÖDRA SKOGSÄGARNA

* DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR SUMMER 2017

* SÖDRA SKOGSÄGARNA ORDER VALUE IS IN RANGE OF SEK 2.6-3.0 MILLION, DEPENDING ON WHICH OPTIONS ARE CALLED UP