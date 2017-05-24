May 24 Imax Corp:

* Imax continues rapid expansion with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé in Europe; signs an additional six-theatre agreement for the group's top-performing locations in France And Holland

* Says ‍five Imax theatres featuring Imax's next-generation laser technology will be added to exhibitor's circuit in france​

* Says ‍one Imax theatre will be added to its network in Holland​