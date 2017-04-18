UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Omnijoi Media Corp
* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems
* IMAX Corp - companies expect majority of sites to open by end of 2020 with remaining sites to open by end of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources