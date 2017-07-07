July 7 Imbalie Beauty Ltd:

* ‍Conditional offer to acquire 70 pct of certain of operating subsidiaries of Imbalie by Cavi Brands​

* ‍Cavi acquiring 70 pct of ordinary shares in certain of operating subsidiaries of Imbalie, for 25 mln rand​

* ‍Acquisition by Cavi will comprise greater part of assets of Imbalie​