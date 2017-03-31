UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V.I. PJSC :
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accountimg Standards (RAS) of 401.2 million roubles ($7.16 million) versus 388.2 million roubles year ago
* Says FY 2016 net profit to RAS of 74.1 million roubles roubles versus 106.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2nCoTDx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0075 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources