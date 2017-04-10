BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Imex Systems Inc
* Imex Systems signs agreement with city of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
* Imex Systems Inc says is a 3-year contract that is effective from Apr 1, 2017 until April 2020
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017