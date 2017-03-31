Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 31 IMF Bentham Ltd:
* Announces settlement of first family law case it has funded in Australia
* To generate revenue from case of about $4.175 mln and a profit after capitalised overheads but before tax of about $2.1 mln in FY ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million