April 10 Imf Bentham Ltd

* Its united states investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (bentham imf 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in us

* new matter number usf3 involves funding of a contract dispute in an arbitration in us.

* IMF has taken policy position not to disclose specific details about bentham IMF 1's investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: