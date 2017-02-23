BRIEF-Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
* aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion
Feb 24 IMF Bentham Ltd
* Directors have determined today to pay a fully franked interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share
* Consolidated net profit from continuing operations after tax for half-year was $13.992 mln
* HY total income from continuing operations up 179 pct to $36.481 million
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director