Feb 24 IMF Bentham Ltd

* Confirms that condition precedent to its funding of matter has been satisfied

* IMF will now be funding William Roberts lawyers to pursue claim against spotless

* Confirms legal proceedings for class action have been filed on 'open class' basis in NSW registry of federal court of Australia

* Announcement refers to IMF's proposal to fund claims of certain current, former shareholders of Spotless Group against Spotless