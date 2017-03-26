March 27 IMF Bentham Ltd:

* New USA funding agreement

* Its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (Bentham IMF 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in U.S.

* IMF has taken policy position not to disclose specific details about Bentham IMF 1's investments

* New matter number USF2 involves funding of multiple patent infringement cases for Bentham IMF 1's client against multiple defendants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: