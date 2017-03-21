Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
March 21 Immigon says
* Immigon Portfolioabbau AG commences sale of up to approximately 9.92 million shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Immigon says offer shares represent approximately 3.02% of RBI's stated share capital and represent the entire indirect shareholding of Immigon (held via its 100% subsidiary Unternehmensbeteiligungs Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) in RBI
* Immigon says offer shares are being offered exclusively to institutional investors through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding (the "placement"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)