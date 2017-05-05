May 5 Immobel SA:

* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)

* Has mandated BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam as "joint lead managers"

* A 5 to 7 year transaction for up to 100 million euros in one or multiple tranches may follow, subject to market conditions.

* 100,000 euro denominated bonds will be listed on Alternext.