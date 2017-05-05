BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5 Immobel SA:
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)
* Has mandated BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam as "joint lead managers"
* A 5 to 7 year transaction for up to 100 million euros in one or multiple tranches may follow, subject to market conditions.
* 100,000 euro denominated bonds will be listed on Alternext. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO