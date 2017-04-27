BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Immobiliere Dassault SA:
* Q1 rental income EUR 4.0 million ($4.35 million) versus EUR 3.9 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pDyvBA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.