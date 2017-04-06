Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 Immofinanz Ag
* dgap-news: immofinanz: group profit for 2016a negatively influenced by russia and valuation effects, occupancy rate significantly increased, dividend of 6 cents/share planned
* Rental income // 156.7 million eur may - dec
* Ffo1 (excluding. Results of property sales and development) // 34.7 million eur may-dec
* Net profit for period from continuing operations // 26.9 million eur may-dec
* Russian portfolio is therefore presented as a discontinued operation in consolidated financial statements for 2016a
* Separation of russian retail properties through a sale or spin-off should be completed, as previously announced, by end of 2017.
* From current point of view, annual general meetings which will vote on merger of immofinanz und ca immo are expected to take place in 2018
* Payment of a dividend is also planned for current 2017 financial year
* Additional rental income from active development projects is expected to total approx. Eur 37.0 million at full occupancy
* Decline in rental income due to property sales (sale of non-core assets) will be offset by acquisitions, indexing and an increase in occupancy
* Normalisation of temporarily higher property expenses and other operating expenses should result in a positive ffo effect of approx. Eur 25.0 million over medium-term
* Financing costs are expected to decline by approx. Eur 30.0 million over coming years
* Immofinanz group recorded a loss of eur -182.0 million for abbreviated 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.