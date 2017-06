March 14 Immofinanz AG:

* Immofinanz resolves share buyback programme 1/2017

* Repurchases of shares in course of share buyback programme 1/2017 will be carried out by Immofinanz AG or one of its subsidiaries. Volume amounts up to a maximum of 20 million shares

* Repurchase is expected to start at earliest on March 20, 2017